Sports Person of the Week - Tremond Thompson

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sam Houston senior center Tremond Thompson has come a long way in the program since his freshman year. This season he became the school’s all-time leading rebounder with over 793 career boards.
Head coach Rob Acord says despite his humble personality he’s been a dominant force in the paint.
“Classroom off the court he’s an unbelievable humble kid” said head coach Rob Acord He’s actually very soft-spoken, but when he gets on the court it’s definitely a different side to him. "
Early on, Thompson says he felt like he wasn’t getting enough playing time, that was before he changed his approach to the game.
“I had a real change in effort right around my sophomore year” said Sam Houston center Tremond Thompson. “It was kind of tough because it felt like they weren’t depending on me as much as I thought they should’ve and when the time came, I was scared, but I came through. I came through and I just never looked back.”
Acord came on as head coach after Thompson’s sophomore year.
“He’s a match up problem for a lot of people” Acord said. “He’s a little bit undersized for a post, but he’s extremely strong so it forces you to put a bigger guy on him, but he can handle the ball a little bit. So, he can go by people so he’s quick for his size.”
Thompson is just as productive in the classroom. After earning a 29 ACT score he says he wants to pursue a career in engineering.
“After school I’m going to Louisiana Technical to be a civil engineer or more specifically a structural engineer. Tech has the best engineering program in the state” said Thompson.
As for the rest of the season, Thompson is focused on getting the Broncos back into the postseason.
“For myself I’m doing whatever it takes to win. Everything. I have to get more rebounds and score more points” Thompson said. “Put your best foot forward in everything, trying your best in everything you do, and don’t look back on the mistakes you made and don’t let them hold you back no more.”
