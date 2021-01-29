Possible breach of info at Moss Memorial in 2013

There is no evidence that the cyber intruder actually accessed the e-mail that contained the spreadsheet with information about Moss Memorial patients. Also, the spreadsheet does not include the name, address, SSN or any other information that could easily identify Moss Memorial patients. The spreadsheet also does not include detailed medical information. Instead, the spreadsheet includes only medical record number, date of birth, general information about the type of services the patient received at Moss Memorial (e.g., medical, surgical, laboratory, etc.), the balance on the patient’s account in 2013, and codes used by LSU HCSD as part of the billing process.