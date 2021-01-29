Possible breach of info at Moss Memorial in 2013

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is notifying patients who were treated at Moss Memorial Health Clinic in 2013 of a possible information breach related to their health.
The official release from Lake Charles Memorial Health System:
In 2013, billing services for Moss Memorial were provided by Louisiana State University, Health Care Services Division (“LSU HCSD”). As a result, LSU HCSD has in its files certain information related to the care of Moss Memorial patients.
On December 10, 2020, LSU HCSD notified Lake Charles Memorial that a cyber intruder had accessed LSU HCSD’s e-mail system. The intruder accessed a mailbox that contained approximately 185,000 LSU HCSD e‑mails. One of those e-mails included a spreadsheet attachment that contained limited information about approximately 3,800 Moss Memorial patients. This occurred on September 15, 2020.
There is no evidence that the cyber intruder actually accessed the e-mail that contained the spreadsheet with information about Moss Memorial patients. Also, the spreadsheet does not include the name, address, SSN or any other information that could easily identify Moss Memorial patients. The spreadsheet also does not include detailed medical information. Instead, the spreadsheet includes only medical record number, date of birth, general information about the type of services the patient received at Moss Memorial (e.g., medical, surgical, laboratory, etc.), the balance on the patient’s account in 2013, and codes used by LSU HCSD as part of the billing process.
Lake Charles Memorial understands that LSU is examining its current security practices and is considering additional methods to protect its e-mail system. LSU has stated that it has multiple layers of security in place to protect patient information and it invests heavily in educating its workforce about cyber security.
Lake Charles Memorial sincerely apologizes for any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause patients. If patients would like further information about this matter, they are encouraged to go to www.lcmh.com/privacy or call 833-676-0609.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.