McNeese women’s basketball season put on hold

LAKE CHARLES- The McNeese women’s basketball program has paused all team-related activities due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests and precautionary contact tracing in recent weeks.
The Cowgirls (4-8, 4-1 SLC) currently rank second in the conference standings and were scheduled to play at Lamar on Saturday.
The team will postpone contests against Lamar (Jan. 30) and Central Arkansas (Feb. 6).
Further information regarding the potential rescheduling of these games will be released by the conference at a later time.
