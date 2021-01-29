McNeese opens abbreviated indoor season on Friday at LSU

BATON ROUGE – McNeese track and field will finally get a taste of some competition on Friday when a select group of student-athletes will participate at the LSU Louisiana Indoor Invite at the Carl Maddox Field House.
McNeese has entered nine Cowboys and six Cowgirls in the meet, which is currently scheduled as the only indoor competition until the Southland Conference Championships February 28-March 1.
“We are anxious to get back to come competition finally after a long period away from school,” said head coach Brendon Gilroy. “The group that are traveling posted some very encouraging marks during the first week of testing.”
On the men’s side, Josh Raphael and Kameron Quinn will compete in the 60-meters, Olu Ogunyemi the 60-meter hurdles, Rodney Tookes the 400m dash, Marcellus Boykins the triple jump, Ronnie Jackson in the high jump, and Terrill Banks, Kobe Nevills, Tookes, Raphael, Quinn and Ogunyemi in the 4x400m relays.
Cowgirls competing will be Tia Andrews in the 60m dash, Kinnady Hawkins the 60m hurdles, Shania Anthony and Kayla Warner in the 800-meters, and Malaiya Jedkins and Dreunna Washington in the triple jump.
Events will get underway at 10 a.m. with the women’s weight throw. Running events will start at 1 with the men’s and women’s 60-meter qualifying rounds.
Live results can be followed on the McNeese Athletics website at McNeeseSports.com.
