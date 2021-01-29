Mayor Hunter sheds light on Capital One Tower

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a recent Facebook post, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter spoke about the future of the Capital One Tower and its importance to the city.
Mayor Hunter said he spoke with the owners of the tower earlier this week and had a positive meeting.
“They did have insurance on the building and, like so many others, they are still going through that claim process with their insurer. The owners’ intent is to revitalize the structure.”
According to the owners, the damage that the tower received from Laura far surpassed the damages their buildings in New Orleans took from Hurricane Katrina.
The mayor says he tried to stress just how important the tower is to Lake Charles and SWLA.
“This building is the first major urban landmark people see when they enter Louisiana on I-10. This building is a major component of Lake Charles’ skyline and downtown synergy.”
Mayor Hunter says he understands that it will take time for the tower to reach its former glory, but the tower cannot remain in its current state for an extended period.
“Overall, I was very pleased with their understanding of the significance of this issue for Lake Charles and I expect communication to continue and updates on progress,” Mayor Hunter said.
