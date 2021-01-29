Man accused of jumping into car, pulling gun at red light

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A man is accused of jumping into a car and pulling a gun at a red light in Westlake Thursday, officials there say.
Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye says the suspect and victim knew each other.
The victim was able to get away safely, according to information posted by the Westlake Police Department.
Domonique Henry, 26, was located at his residence and arrested without incident.
The firearm was located and taken into evidence, according to Westlake police.
Henry was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for aggravated assault with a firearm.
Westlake police say Henry also had three outstanding warrants for contempt of court.
