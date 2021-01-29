LSU upsets No. 22 Georgia, 60-52

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead before No. 22 Georgia took the advantage, but in the end, the Lady Tigers pulled off the upset on the road on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The Lady Tigers (7-7, 5-3 SEC) came away with the 60-52 victory over the Lady Dawgs (13-3, 5-3 SEC). LSU is now in a four-way tie with Georgia, Alabama, and Kentucky for fourth place in SEC standings.
Sophomore Tiara Young led the way for LSU with 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Senior Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds. Senior Faustine Aifuwa chipped in 12 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Senior point guard Khayla Pointer scored just five points but had six assists.
Senior Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Georgia entered the game as the No. 3 rebounding team in the SEC but LSU won the battle on the boards, 40-35. Neither team shot the ball well from the field. LSU was 22-of-56 (39%) and Georgia was 19-of-55 (35%). The teams were much worse from beyond the arc. LSU was just 1-of-6 (17%) and Georgia was 3-of-15 (20%).
The Lady Tigers went on a 9-0 run to take a 15-6 lead with 2:21 remaining in the first quarter and led 16-11 at the end of the quarter. The Lady Dawgs went on a 7-0 run to tie it, 20-20, with 7:05 remaining in the second quarter and led 27-25 at halftime.
Georgia led 41-35 at the end of the third quarter. It was their largest lead of the game. LSU dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Georgia, 25-11, to take the win.
CLICK HERE for more.
LSU will return home to host Ole Miss (7-6, 1-6 SEC) on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. The Lady Rebels won the first matchup, 77-69, in overtime.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.