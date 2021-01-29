LSU sophomore Trendon Watford named top 10 candidate for Malone Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore Trendon Watford was named one of 10 candidates for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday, Jan. 28.
Watford is averaging 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season. He has scored 20 points or more in five SEC games and two double-doubles. He is ranked No. 3 in the SEC in scoring, No. 7 in rebounding, and No. 8 in assists. He is also No. 4 in field goal percentage (50.6%).
The award is named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.
Five finalists will be selected in late February and a winner will be announced April 9.
