Leonard’s Food Quarters returns after hurricanes with full menu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -One of the culinary gems of Southwest Louisiana is now serving their full menu and will soon be open for dine-in as well.
Leonard’s Food Quarters manager Jamie Fuselier says after the hurricanes, getting where they are now wasn’t simple.
“The business itself sustained a lot of damage, especially in the retail area, as you can see it’s under construction, but we’re hoping to be fully open and the dining room open pretty soon.”
They were determined to come back.
“We did limit the menu initially, for the first week or two. We had to go fully take-out, so we don’t have the dining capacity we once had. No power lines, no outlets to turn the power on in addition to substantial damages to the building. Not only the business but our homes as well, so it was a tremendous thing to overcome this go around.”
Opening their marketplace will still take time.
“We do have limited employees, and staff available to work that location, so we pulled the individuals that were there over to Leonard’s so that we can open once again. So, I don’t think that’s going to reopen right now, and whether or not it will in the future? We will have to see.”
For now, they’re happy to be serving Southwest Louisiana once again.
“To be able to open, and have our customer base return has been tremendous and we enjoy that.”
Their dining room is still under construction, but they hope to have it open in the next few weeks.
Operating on limited hours right now, they’re open 7 am – 6 pm, Monday through Friday.
