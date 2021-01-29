Lake Charles Regional Airport abiding by Biden executive order

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In President Joe Biden’s first week in office, he signed an executive order requiring mandatory mask-wearing in both domestic and international travels.
At the Lake Charles Regional Airport, workers are taking the pandemic seriously, cleaning seats and surfaces regularly. But on top of sanitizing surfaces, the airport is going even further to protect travelers.
“We do have masks here at the airport, we actually provide masks to the airlines,” said Heath Allen, the Executive Director at Lake Charles Regional Airport. “So generally that’s the enforcement. If they walk up to the ticket counter without a mask, the airline provides a mask for them and lets them know it’s a requirement.”
With the goal of easing rising COVID-19 cases in the United States, President Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 21 mandating masks in airports, commercial aircraft, trains, and many other public transportation services.
Having run on the promise for strong COVID-19 restrictions, President Biden’s order comes as no surprise to many in the travel industry, and with new, more contagious strains of COVID now circulating, Allen says they have been requiring masks even before the new mandate.
“We really haven’t had any issues with people not wearing masks so I don’t foresee it being much different than what we have seen before,” said Allen.
And for Allen, while wearing a mask takes away from communication by having your face covered, he says he feels it’s something we will have to adapt to.
“In an airplane, you can’t smoke. You have to wear your seat belt, now you have to wear a mask. It’s a requirement. Airports are heavily regulated so this is just one more regulation,” he said.
For those who do not wear masks on the airplanes, Allen says the airlines can go as far as to ban passengers for not complying with the regulation.
So before you take off to your next destination, don’t forget to pack your mask!
