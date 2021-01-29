How to help your neighbors in need

Between the pandemic and two hurricanes, many people across Southwest Louisiana have found themselves without food in the pantry or a roof over their heads. Thankfully, there are many wonderful churches, agencies, and non-profits who are working to fill the gap. If you are able, please consider donating food, time, talent or money to help the hungry and homeless in our community. To add information about a local food pantry, please email mwilson@kplctv.com.