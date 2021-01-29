How to help your neighbors in need

Between the pandemic and two hurricanes, many people across Southwest Louisiana have found themselves without food in the pantry or a roof over their heads. Thankfully, there are many wonderful churches, agencies, and non-profits who are working to fill the gap. If you are able, please consider donating food, time, talent or money to help the hungry and homeless in our community. To add information about a local food pantry, please email mwilson@kplctv.com.

CARE HELP OF SULPHUR - 200 N. Huntington Street in Sulphur (337) 528-2273

Accepting perishable and non-perishable food, paper goods and cleaning items for pantry

Care Help Thrift Store accepts donations of clothing, shoes, furniture, household items, books, etc.

Volunteers needed in store, pantry, and to pick up donations.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES - 1225 2nd St, Lake Charles (337) 439-7436

Accepting non-perishable foods for pantry

Volunteer opportunities available, please e-mail rickard.newman@lcdiocese.org

ABRAHAM’S TENT - 2424 Fruge St, Lake Charles (337) 721-7211

Accepting food donations for kitchen - serves free lunches daily. Closed after lunchtime.

Volunteers needed to help prepare daily meals

SALVATION ARMY - 3020 Legion St, Lake Charles (337) 721-8068

Monetary donations needed for food pantry, utility and prescription assistance, and to help rebuild men’s shelter.

WATER’S EDGE FOOD PANTRY AND HOMELESS MINISTRY - 2760 Power Center Pkwy, Lake Charles (337) 476-7470

Non-perishable foods, paper goods and cleaning supplies needed for pantry.

Monetary donations and volunteers to assist homeless

