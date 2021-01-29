First Alert Forecast: Rain possible Saturday, but sunshine returns Sunday...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a pleasant afternoon with plenty of sunshine but as we head into the evening hours clouds will begin to return. Clouds do build as we head into the overnight though as our next front begins to inch closer to the area and winds turn more southerly bringing us more moisture. Our lows will actually happen around midnight or just after as we drop into the upper 40′s to near 50 before clouds and southerly winds help to warm us heading into daybreak.
As you wake up on Saturday morning temperatures will be back into the middle 50′s for many locations and they will continue to warm into the afternoon despite the fact we don’t see a whole lot of sunshine as clouds continue to build. Highs will reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s with the chance of showers on the rise as we head into the afternoon and evening. As of now most of the day on Saturday looks to remain on the dry side with a few isolated showers as we head towards the early afternoon possible, with the best bet of rain after sunset. Rain totals won’t be impressive as we are generally looking at a tenth to maybe a quarter inch of rain. Sunday will be much nicer as sunshine returns with highs climbing into the middle 60′s.
Into next week high pressure builds in through the middle of the week and will keep us quiet with plenty of sunshine, but with the northerly winds it will keep us on the cooler side with highs in the lower 60′s and lows in the upper 30′s and 40′s, which is pretty close to average this year. Heading closer to next Thursday we see our next system moving in with a chance of rain, but we still have time to iron those details out. For now, enjoy the weekend and use our First Alert Weather App to track the rain Saturday...
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
