First Alert Forecast: Rain possible Saturday, but sunshine returns Sunday...

As you wake up on Saturday morning temperatures will be back into the middle 50′s for many locations and they will continue to warm into the afternoon despite the fact we don’t see a whole lot of sunshine as clouds continue to build. Highs will reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s with the chance of showers on the rise as we head into the afternoon and evening. As of now most of the day on Saturday looks to remain on the dry side with a few isolated showers as we head towards the early afternoon possible, with the best bet of rain after sunset. Rain totals won’t be impressive as we are generally looking at a tenth to maybe a quarter inch of rain. Sunday will be much nicer as sunshine returns with highs climbing into the middle 60′s.