FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off to a cold start with more sun today, rain returns for Saturday evening

Make sure to grab the coat as you head out the door this morning as we are seeing lows back into the lower and middle 30′s, and you’ll even ant to keep a jacket around heading into the afternoon. High pressure is still our weather maker today as it slides off to the east and that will allow for our winds to turn a little more easterly today bringing back a little more moisture into the area. A pleasant afternoon is in store as we see plenty of sunshine with a few high clouds making their way through as head into the afternoon and evening hours with highs reaching the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Clouds do build as we head into the overnight though as our next front begins to inch closer to the area and winds turn more southerly bringing us more moisture. Our lows will actually happen around midnight or just after as we drop into the upper 40′s to near 50 before clouds and southerly winds help to warm us heading into daybreak.