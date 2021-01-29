Dollar General donates $100k to Calcasieu schools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today, Dollar General became the newest partner to lend a helping hand to the Calcasieu Parish School Board as they donated $100,000.
In the aftermath of both Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the Calcasieu Parish School Board has felt the generosity of community partners both near and far.
The CPSB says Dollar General reached out several weeks ago expressing a desire to offer assistance to area schools as they recover from the devastation felt across SWLA.
The district identified the following five schools that would greatly benefit from the donation:
· DeQuincy High School
· Gillis Elementary School
· J.I. Watson Elementary School
· LeBlanc Middle School
· Prien Lake Elementary School
The CPSB says representatives from Dollar General were adamant that the donation amount remain a surprise until the check presentation, and this morning, Dollar General representatives watched as Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus unwrapped a check for $100,000.
“Our faculty, staff and students have faced a tremendous amount of adversity over the last several months,” Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said. “While we are still facing challenges as we rebuild foundations for the future, community partners like Dollar General make that journey a little easier. We are grateful for both the generosity and the compassion shown through this donation, and we know it will greatly enhance the learning happening in our classrooms.”
Each school listed will receive $20,000 to spend on curriculum needs to support Dollar General’s wishes of promoting literacy.
