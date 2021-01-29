DeRidder man accused of burglarizing home

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A man has been arrested after being accused of claiming to be law enforcement to break into a home and stealing multiple firearms, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the burglary which occurred on Dogwood Trail on the morning of Jan. 28, 2021. During their investigation, they determined that Reuben Shane Williamson, of Deridder, entered the victim’s residence and forced the victim to sit on a bed while he burglarized the home and damaged property.
Based on the description of the suspect by the victim, Reuben was located at a nearby local business with the help of security footage.
Authorities say some of the stolen items have been recovered.
Reuben was placed under arrest on Jan. 29, by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm, property damage, and unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling. His bond has been set at $50,000.
The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information related to this case to please contact them anonymously at 337-463-3281. A reward is being offered for the recovery of stolen property related to this case.
