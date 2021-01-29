Cowboys clash in the ‘Bell Cow’ competition

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back out on the practice field Thursday as the team prepares for the 2021 spring season that begins in February.
A fan (and team) favorite drill returned to practice as the media was allowed to spectate for the first time since fall camp in 2019. The ‘Bell Cow Competition’ is when two players line up and clash with the goal of pushing the other back or onto the ground. The participants are an offensive player and a defensive player that fall within the same personnel grouping, (e.g. wide receiver vs. cornerback).
The drill used to be called the ‘Pit Bull Drill’ by previous coaching staffs.
Below were the matchups while our cameras were there and are featured in our video.
Christopher Stephens (#74) vs. Tajh Samuel (#54)
Richard Griffith (#66) vs. Isaiah Chambers (#40)
Kyle Herridge (#53) vs. Grayson Mays (#59)
Josh Parker (#24) vs. Eli Johnson (#11)
Chris Raymond (#17) vs. Andrew Croker (#28)
Cee Jay Powell (#82) vs. Austin Garcia (#12)
Josh Matthews (#16) vs. Trent Winbush (#18)
Severyn Foster (#14) vs. Dorion Pollard (#13)
KJ Brown (#84) vs. Darius ‘Poe’ Daniels (#10)
