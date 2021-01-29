Community forum hosted in Lake Charles attempting to combat violence and concerns with today’s youth

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There were over 50 concerned citizens at the Allen August Multipurpose Center Thursday night. They were there to express their worries and explore solutions to fix problems with today’s youth and violent tendencies.
Newly-elected Judge Cynthia Clay Guillory made a campaign promise to host a community forum like this one. Judge Guillory has decades of experience prosecuting children involved in juvenile crimes. The fatal stabbing over the weekend at a Lake Charles Walmart has many citizens up in arms and worried about the well-being of their children.
“Any time you have any kind of violence that’s involved with juveniles - as a dad, it just touches you a little differently,” says Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “I’m just praying for this community.”
Relatives of the 15-year-old stabbing victim voiced their concerns at Thursday night’s forum.
“I think a lot about my great niece that died,” says Harry Lemonier. “When they said they were gonna have a meeting, I just came to see what we could do to stop all these killings from these young kids because it’s out of control right now.”
“My heart bleeds,” says Helen Daniel, a teacher. “My heart bleeds because I can see the ramifications coming from every avenue. I can see the hurt on both sides and I’m like what do we do?”
That’s what the meeting was all about - talking together, being brutally honest, and exploring solutions to get children back on the right track.
Some say the first steps are promoting education and accountability, while others say change first has to start in the home.
“These parents want to be their kids’ friend,” says Daniel. “You are not their friend. God gave you a responsibility to raise them. That’s not always a pretty situation, and they’re not gonna always like you; but they are going to love and respect you when you do what you’re supposed to do.”
In April, Judge Guillory says she plans to head to Iowa to host a similar meeting to discuss concerns within their community.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.