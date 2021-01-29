Calcasieu Parish tax due date delayed due to hurricanes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The tax due date for 2020 tax notices, sent out by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff & Tax Collector, has been pushed back due to Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
These taxes are now due March 2, 2021.
Calcasieu Assessor, Wendy Curphy Aguillard has provided an initial parish wide Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta reduction in value.
Here are those valuation adjustments:
Homestead Property - If you are unable to live in your homestead property, you can file for a Disaster Homestead Continuation which will allow you to maintain your homestead even though you are temporarily unable to live in your home. This is ONLY good if you DO NOT file for homestead anywhere else while your home is being repaired.
Real Estate/Buildings - If you have experienced unfortunate more extensive damage, additional information of damage may be provided by property owners to our office for further review and possible additional valuation adjustments.
Business/ Personal Property - For business assets (inventory, furniture, fixtures, and equipment) please provide a revised LAT5 form with supporting documentation of loss for possible valuation adjustment to personal property assets.
Please see the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s website for further details or call their office at (337) 721-3000 for more information.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.