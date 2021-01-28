Vinton man arrested for child pornography

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a tip on Jan. 25, about a Vinton man possibly being in possession of child pornography.
According to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent, on Jan. 26, detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at the residence of Bradley S. Courmier, 29.
According to Vincent, detectives made contact with Courmier on Jan. 27, who confirmed the allegations. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 7 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $70,000.
Assisting in this case is the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
CPSO Detective Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator.
