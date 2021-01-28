SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2021.
Carolyn Langley Culwell, 53, Kinder: Possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.
Rodriquex Moten, 29, Sulphur: Trespassing; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Terrell Wayne Thierry Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Mischief.
Julio Cesar Ascencio, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Andrew Ryan Montgomery, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Elrick Joseph Dejean III, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; curfew.
Quintin Dewade Henry, 34, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; trespassing.
Benjamin Patrick Carter, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Dwane Allen Oquain, 46, Lafayette: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.
Bradley Shay Courmier, 29, Vinton: Pornography involving juveniles.
Jason Paul Moore, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Albert Pattum III, 39, Lake Charles: Second degree murder.
Brian Emmanual Nash, 38, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court (3 charges).
James Roger Bellard, 73, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Stacey Lynne Burks, 45, Groves: Possession of a Schedule II drug; forgery.
Edward Fitzgerald White Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Troy Mattei, 58, Houston, TX: Careless operation; refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Sedrick McCray, 19, Bellville, IL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Courtney Shea Patton, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; contempt of court (2 charges).
David Edward Paquette, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Tyler Lawrence Landry III, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kenneth Shane Garrett, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana.
Eddie Chambers, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; use or possession of thieves tools; stop lamps required on motor vehicles.
