SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2021
By Patrick Deaville | January 28, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 7:31 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2021.

Carolyn Langley Culwell, 53, Kinder: Possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Rodriquex Moten, 29, Sulphur: Trespassing; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Terrell Wayne Thierry Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Mischief.

Julio Cesar Ascencio, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Andrew Ryan Montgomery, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Elrick Joseph Dejean III, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; curfew.

Quintin Dewade Henry, 34, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; trespassing.

Benjamin Patrick Carter, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Dwane Allen Oquain, 46, Lafayette: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Bradley Shay Courmier, 29, Vinton: Pornography involving juveniles.

Jason Paul Moore, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Albert Pattum III, 39, Lake Charles: Second degree murder.

Brian Emmanual Nash, 38, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court (3 charges).

James Roger Bellard, 73, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Stacey Lynne Burks, 45, Groves: Possession of a Schedule II drug; forgery.

Edward Fitzgerald White Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Troy Mattei, 58, Houston, TX: Careless operation; refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Sedrick McCray, 19, Bellville, IL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Courtney Shea Patton, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; contempt of court (2 charges).

David Edward Paquette, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Tyler Lawrence Landry III, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kenneth Shane Garrett, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana.

Eddie Chambers, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; use or possession of thieves tools; stop lamps required on motor vehicles.

