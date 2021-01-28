Sheriff: Man claimed to be law enforcement to gain entry into DeRidder home

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A man claimed to be a law enforcement officer to gain entry into a DeRidder home early Thursday morning, then stole multiple firearms, according to information released by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened around 3:51 a.m. on Dogwood Trail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Once inside, the suspect ordered the victim to sit on their bed while he burglarized the home, leaving with multiple firearms.
The Sheriff’s Office has released photos of two suspects, taken from video surveillance at a local business.
Officials are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle in the photographs to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 337-462-8918 / 833-404-1372. Tips may also be submitted at beauregardparishsheriff.org. Anonymous tips may also be texted to 888777.
