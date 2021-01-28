RFP issued for new voting equipment in La.

Disclose All Countries In Which The Proposer Operates: The proposer must disclose all countries in which their election system and equipment is used. Additionally, the corporate structure and ownership (e.g., publicly traded corporation, privately held partnership, nonprofit), all board members or any entity with more than 10 percent ownership in the organization, and any ownership in the company by foreign persons or entities, regardless of ownership percentage, including but not limited to any citizens or residents of a country other than the United States must be disclosed.