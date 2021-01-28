NOPD searching for two Lake Area men in connection with Dec. 20, shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - The New Orleans Police Department has obtained warrants for two Lake Charles men suspected of being connected with a shooting that took place on Dec. 20, in the 100 block of Magazine St.
Gevante Banks, 22, and Harvy Jefferson, 19, both of Lake Charles, are wanted by the NOPD for their suspected connection to the shooting.
According to the NOPD, through investigation, both Banks and Jefferson were developed and positively identified as the perpetrators in this incident. Both are sought on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
