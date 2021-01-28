Law enforcement is continuing to seek information on yesterday’s shooting on Post Plant Road in DeRidder

Law enforcement is continuing to seek information on yesterday’s shooting on Post Plant Road in DeRidder
The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office is working a shooting on Post Plant Road, according to Sheriff Mark Herford. (Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | January 28, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 12:30 PM

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are continuing to look for information regarding yesterday’s shooting on Post Plant Road in DeRidder, according to the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford says all three of the shooting victims have since been released from the hospital and that arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office or the DeRidder Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.