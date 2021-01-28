Lake Charles native Mark Vital Jr. sets Baylor conference win record

WACO, Tx. (KPLC) - Mark Vital Jr., a senior forward for the Baylor Bears, set a program record Wednesday night in Baylor’s 100-69 win over Kansas State. With the win, Vital picked up his program-record 40th Big XII victory. Vital had eight points, five rebounds, three steals and a block in the game.
“Team Award,” Vital commented on Twitter in response to the record.
Vital is off to the best start of his college career this season as he’s rallied around the mantra of ‘glue guy,’ or the role player that keeps the team together. Vital is averaging 6.1 points per game along with 5.5 rebounds and 15 blocks this season. His shooting percentage (49.4%) is also a career-high.
The Lake Charles native is 12th in the Big XII in rebounds, seventh in blocks and 14th in steals (20) this season.
