Insurance commissioner says consumer complaints against companies do have impact

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Five months ago Southwest Louisiana began the slow, frustrating process of cleaning up destruction left by Hurricane Laura. Now, five months later, the battle continues between policy holders trying to repair or rebuild their homes and companies that consumers say won’t pay enough.
The Lake Charles City Council has sent the Louisiana Insurance Department a resolution listing the issues.
Lake Charles Council Member John Ieyoub says he and other council members have received a wide range of complaints from insurance from deductibles higher than expected to not providing policy holders with enough money to rebuild.
A quick drive around Lake Charles shows something is holding up hurricane recovery. Many people complain insurance companies won’t pay enough or are taking too long.
Ieyoub says council members have received a litany of complaints.
“We see a lot of people who have homeowners insurance who have paid on time, they’ve paid their premiums and they haven’t gotten one dollar yet, and they don’t have the means to front the money. So, they’re left without a home, and it’s just unacceptable.”
They hope the resolution to the insurance commissioner will help consumers, if not now, in future hurricanes.
“We’ve heard the cries from everybody in Southwest Louisiana,” said Ieyoub.
Some people say filing a complaint with the Louisiana Insurance Department will not do any good, but Commissioner Jim Donelon disputes that.
“The companies take note of complaint filings made against them through the Department of Insurance. We regulate those companies. We actually have their license in our hands. We can kick them out of Louisiana, even if they’re a big national company, if their behavior warrants such action,” said Donelon.
He says the Lake Charles resolution includes a laundry list of complaints most of which, he says, are legislative issues.
Donelon says he will be there in the legislative session testifying on the pros and cons of insurance laws and proposed changes proposed.
Consumers can reach ldi.la.gov online or by calling 1-800-259-5300.
