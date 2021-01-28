LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continue on an upward spiral. Many senior citizens are on their hunt for their chance to get the vaccine.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 6 in 10 older americans don’t know when or where they can get there COVID-19 vaccine and throw technology into the mix, we’re facing a whole new challenge.
People 65-years-old and older are at the highest risk for COVID-19.
Linda Holmes, has faced many issues when it comes to trying to navigate through an online platform to sign up for her shot. Although she has been extremely persistent, she doesn’t understand how they’re asking a generation pre technology to try to alter to these new times.
After weeks and weeks of searching, she has been fortunate enough to get on three different lists in the area. However, she had to have a lot of help getting there.
“Now as far as going on this computer, filling out forms, waiting for a response, that’s challenging for most of us, she said. I’ve only been able to do it because my son has helped me or I’ve been able to call people to walk me through it.”
Holmes believes that it is extremely important for people 65 and older to get the vaccine.
“I know people who have taken the test and there’s no reactions, no side effects and we should take the test to help our health but it’s your choice. It’s your life.”
