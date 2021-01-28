Former LSU, NFL LB Kendell Beckwith set to speak to high school athletes via Zoom call

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Through a Zoom call, former LSU All-American linebacker Kendell Beckwith will share with Baton Rouge area high school athletes how he applied work ethic and determination to make it to the NFL.
The event is part of a series of Zoom calls by the Darry Beckwith Foundation called the Blitz Initiative program that is offered to student-athletes of all sports.
Kendell Beckwith will also share with the athletes how he learned to prepare himself for success beyond sports.
“I am so excited for area student-athletes to have the opportunity to speak face to face with Kendell,” said Darry Beckwith, Kendell’s cousin. “As a standout at East Feliciana High School, he has been exactly where these kids are today. He can offer a lot of insight about how to successfully navigate as a high school-athlete and beyond. Kendell has not only prepared throughout the years to be successful at sports but also at life.”
“Kendell has been through a lot with injuries and the like. Those adversities have made him a stronger person, and I am appreciative that he is willing to share some nuggets of wisdom with kids in the Greater Baton Rouge area,” Darry Beckwith added.
The Zoom sessions are available to student-athletes in grades nine through 12 who participate in any sport. To join in the Zoom call register at DarryBeckwithFoundation.org/blitz. Parents and coaches are welcome.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.