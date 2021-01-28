Former LSU, NFL LB Kendell Beckwith set to speak to high school athletes via Zoom call

“I am so excited for area student-athletes to have the opportunity to speak face to face with Kendell,” said Darry Beckwith, Kendell’s cousin. “As a standout at East Feliciana High School, he has been exactly where these kids are today. He can offer a lot of insight about how to successfully navigate as a high school-athlete and beyond. Kendell has not only prepared throughout the years to be successful at sports but also at life.”