FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder tonight with some frost possible overnight; sunny Friday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was truly a beautiful day across Southwest Louisiana as lots of sunshine through the day made for a wonderful day, although temperatures were quite a bit cooler with highs this afternoon only in the 50s. That means it will turn chilly quickly this evening with temperatures expected to drop into the 40s by 7pm and continue to fall into the 30s overnight. Some clouds will move during before midnight but those clear out overnight and set the stage for colder temperatures by your Friday morning.