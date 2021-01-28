FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder tonight with some frost possible overnight; sunny Friday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was truly a beautiful day across Southwest Louisiana as lots of sunshine through the day made for a wonderful day, although temperatures were quite a bit cooler with highs this afternoon only in the 50s. That means it will turn chilly quickly this evening with temperatures expected to drop into the 40s by 7pm and continue to fall into the 30s overnight. Some clouds will move during before midnight but those clear out overnight and set the stage for colder temperatures by your Friday morning.
You’ll want to give a couple of extra minutes to warm up the car tomorrow and may even notice some frost as lows fall into the lower to middle 30s across the area. Clear skies and calmer winds overnight will make frost a possibility. Through the day on Friday, temperatures will warm up through the 50s and into the lower 60s by afternoon with another day filled with abundant sunshine and light breezes. Winds turn southerly tomorrow which will bring a sudden halt to the winter chill.
Lows Saturday morning will only drop into the lower 50s as clouds thicken and southerly winds increase ahead of our next cold front. Most of the day on Saturday will bring increasing clouds, gusty south winds and limited rain chances. The best chance of rain will come from scattered late afternoon and evening showers as the front moves in. Rain chances will be highest late Saturday night into the predawn hours of Sunday as the front moves through and quickly departs to our east on Sunday.
Sunday will be a bit cooler but with a fast return of sunshine. Highs in the 60s with lows back on the chilly side Sunday night into Monday morning. A seasonably cool but crisp sunny start to the new workweek will return with sunshine and highs in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday. More rain is back by the latter half of next week with yet another front on the way.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.