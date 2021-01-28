FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start this morning, sunshine sticks around through Friday

Heading out the door this morning, you’ll definitely want to grab that heavier coat as we are off to that cold start, but we are right where we should be for this time of year as most are in the lower 40′s. The biggest thing is the wind that we are seeing out of the north at 10-15 mph, which is making it feel more like the the middle to upper 30′s out there. Sunshine will be around all day as well as a few high thin cirrus clouds so it will be another beautiful day, but overall a cooler one as we only reach the middle to upper 50′s for highs. So a jacket will be need pretty much all day as we are slightly below average for this time of year, but no rain in the forecast which is always great news. We can expect another cold start to our Friday morning and then we begin to watch for changes as we head into the weekend.