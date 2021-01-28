FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start this morning, sunshine sticks around through Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Off to a much colder start to the day than what we have been seeing the last several mornings as we are back into the lower and middle 40′s and will likely drop into the upper 30′s by sunrise. Make sure to grab the coat before heading out as we are still seeing gusty winds and that is making it feel even colder out there, but the god news is that sunshine returns into the afternoon.
Heading out the door this morning, you’ll definitely want to grab that heavier coat as we are off to that cold start, but we are right where we should be for this time of year as most are in the lower 40′s. The biggest thing is the wind that we are seeing out of the north at 10-15 mph, which is making it feel more like the the middle to upper 30′s out there. Sunshine will be around all day as well as a few high thin cirrus clouds so it will be another beautiful day, but overall a cooler one as we only reach the middle to upper 50′s for highs. So a jacket will be need pretty much all day as we are slightly below average for this time of year, but no rain in the forecast which is always great news. We can expect another cold start to our Friday morning and then we begin to watch for changes as we head into the weekend.
Friday will feature another nice day as mostly sunny skies return thanks to high pressure building just to our north and east, but winds will begin to turn more easterly and that will slowly bring moisture back into the area. Temperatures will be just a few degrees warmer as we reach the lower 60′s during the afternoon, but warmer weather returns for the weekend as well as rain chances. Starting off Saturday clouds will be moving in, but it will be dry as rain chances look to hold off until the late afternoon and into the evening time frame. Rain chances will increase quickly after sunset and as of now, most of the rain looks to fall overnight while we are sleeping. Sunday may start off with some clouds, but then sunshine will break out during the afternoon as we clear out. Highs Saturday reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s with Sunday in the middle 60′s.
Into next week high pressure will build in once again and that will provide plenty of sunshine through the middle of the week as highs stay steady in the lower and middle 60′s. So for now enjoy the nice sunshine to end the week as well as the cooler weather, before the mugginess and rain chances return into the weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
