CPSO arrest Lake Charles man for DWI 4th

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - At approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 22, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was called in reference to a truck in a ditch at the 1200 block of HWY 171 North in Moss Bluff.
According to CPSO detective Kayla Vincent, when the deputy arrived, he spoke with the driver James O. McKeehan, Jr., 55, of Lake Charles. He detected an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, and the deputy also observed McKeehan to have slurred speech and unstable balance.
After McKeehan performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test, he was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for breath intoxilyzer test; which revealed he was over the legal limit, according to Vincent.
McKeehan, who has 4 prior DWI arrests, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 4th and subsequent offenses; and careless operation, according to Vincent.
He was released the following day on a $20,500 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio with special conditions being he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, must be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings, and cannot commit any other crimes.
CPSO Cpl. Aaron Miller was the arresting deputy on this case.
