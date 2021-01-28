COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 28, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continue to drop.
There are now 1,590 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Wednesday, down from 2,001 on Jan. 15. The state hit a high of 2,069 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Jan. 12.
In Southwest Louisiana’s Region 5, hospitalizations are fluctuating. Over the past three days, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen by 23 patients - to 84 total - although the overall number is down from 101 on Jan. 17.
The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 2,517 new cases.
· 55 new deaths.
· 1,590 patients hospitalized (35 less than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 191 new cases.
· 5 new deaths.
· 84 hospitalizations (9 more than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 140 new cases.
· 3 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 29 new cases.
· 1 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 18 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases (three duplicates removed).
· 1 new death.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 7 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 22 new cases.
· 1 new death.
OAKDALE FCC
· 108 active cases among inmates.
· 37 active cases among staff members.
