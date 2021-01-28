COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 28, 2021

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 28, 2021
UPDATE: COVID-19 latest in Southwest Louisiana
By Davon Cole | January 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 1:05 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continue to drop.

There are now 1,590 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Wednesday, down from 2,001 on Jan. 15. The state hit a high of 2,069 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Jan. 12.

In Southwest Louisiana’s Region 5, hospitalizations are fluctuating. Over the past three days, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen by 23 patients - to 84 total - although the overall number is down from 101 on Jan. 17.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,517 new cases.

· 55 new deaths.

· 1,590 patients hospitalized (35 less than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 191 new cases.

· 5 new deaths.

· 84 hospitalizations (9 more than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 140 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 29 new cases.

· 1 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases (three duplicates removed).

· 1 new death.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 22 new cases.

· 1 new death.

OAKDALE FCC

· 108 active cases among inmates.

· 37 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.