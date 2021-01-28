Attorney General releases list of recently recalled child products

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Attorney General’s office is urging parents, guardians, and consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.
Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:
- Morfboard Skate & Scoot Scooters by Jakks Pacific
- Toddler Boots by Target
- Nash Convertible Cribs by Serena & Lily
- Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup by Porter World Trade
- Eco Baby Spoons and Forks, Eco Feeding Spoons, and Eco Placemat Feeding Sets by Herobility
- Western Chief Toddler Boots by Washington Shoe Company; Sold Exclusively at Target
- Children’s Flashlights by Spirit Halloween
- Child Bicycle Seats by Burley
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards by Graco
- Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits by Target
