Verandah Retirement Community receives first round of Covid vaccine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Verandah Retirement Community’s residents receive first round of Moderna - coronavirus vaccine.
In early January, the residents moved back to their homes at the Verandah after being displaced by the hurricanes.
“They’re reedy to come home,” said Leslie Von Der Ahe, executive director of the retirement facility.
When caring for high-risk people in our society, she said it’s important to take all of the precautions necessary.
“We’re temping people at the door, making sure that their temperature is safe to come in. We’re of course asking people to wear a mask…the normal things, and social distancing. And doing that not only when they’re coming in our building, but when they’re out in the community as well.”
Tuesday, she along with some residents voluntarily got their coronavirus vaccine. Through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy, the vaccine was available to any of the residents who wanted it. The director believes the vaccines will help protect residents and staff from the infectious disease.
“It’s time to at least try something new to see if we can get past this.”
Debbie Parker, a six-year resident of the Verandah, was surprised by how easy and painless she says it was.
“It didn’t even hurt,” said Parker.
Getting vaccinated is just one of the initiatives to fight against disease. As part of a remodeling project, the Verandah is adding ionizing filtration to the common areas in the assisted living and memory care building.
“That [Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization] is known to kill 99.4% of the coronavirus, plus numerous other viruses that our residents can be susceptible to,” said Von Der Ahe.
The ionizing technology helps fight against Norovirus, Tuberculosis, Legionella, MRSA, Staphylococcus, Clostridium Difficile, E. coli, and other versions of human coronavirus in addition to COVID-19.
Von Der Ahe says there is still a lot of remodeling and repairs happening within the grounds, but they are hoping to move more residents back home in the coming months.
In total, there are three vaccination clinics for Verandah residents; one in January, one in February and one in March. For the residents who revived their fist shot on Tuesday, they will get their second dose in late February.
