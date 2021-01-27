SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2021.
Ross Michael Vincent, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarrod Dane Strahan, 50, Westlake: Strangulation.
Demarques Terell Senegal, 22, Lake Charles: Improper display of plates; no license; first offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Anthony Martinez Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Kim Joseph Frederick, 57, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Jacoby Cordell Greene, 31, DeRidder: Out of state detainer.
Daniel Troy Olivier Sr., 41, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession, distribution, manufacture, or production of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (6 charges); issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (3 charges); identity theft of $1,000 or more.
Hope Shantel Alexander, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a food stamp card under $500 (2 charges).
John Zachary Walton, 37, Sulphur: No turn signals; flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mario David Reyes-Carranza, 31, Lafayette: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance; switched license plates.
Trey Anthony Poirrier, 31, New Iberia: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Dewayne Mott, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lamarcus Deshawn Chatman, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; resisting an officer; hit and run; instate detainer.
Quinton Lamar Simon Sr., 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of a firearm; contempt of court.
Oscar Contreras-Ramirez, 31, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Jeremy Paul Thibodeaux, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Robert Anthony Hunter, 18, Houston, TX: Instate detainer.
Carolyn Langley Culwell, 53, Kinder: Possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.
Rodriquex Moten, 29, Sulphur: Trespassing; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Terrell Wayne Thierry Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.