Potential Saints salary cap casualties

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While the exact amount the 2021 salary cap has not been set, it’s reasonable to expect the Saints to be $90-$110 million over the salary cap. To get under that threshold, the Saints have some work to do. They’ll restructure some players to create space; they’ll extend others. But there’s no way to avoid the roster purge on the way. Here are some candidates who could become salary cap casualties (all numbers from overthecap.com).
Punter Thomas Morstead
Morstead has been a mainstay for the Saints since the team drafted him in 2009. In 2020, Morstead saw a dip in his production. Combine that with his $4.5 million cap hit, and Morstead could be a candidate to get cut. The Saints would save $2.5 million by doing so.
Linebacker Kwon Alexander
Alexander arrived via mid-season trade, and fit right in with the Saints locker room. However, his long history of injuries crept up again. A torn achilles ended his season prematurely. He’s carrying a $13.4 million cap number for 2021. Given the way his contract is structured, the Saints could cut him and save all $13.4 million. The Saints could also workout an extenstion for Alexander, if they want him back in the Black and Gold.
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins
Jenkins will turn 33 years old next season, and will carry a $14.2 million cap hit. Jenkins has been a good addition to the Saints secondary opposite of Marshon Lattimore. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions in 2020. But given his age and cap number, he could be on the chopping block. Releasing him would save the Saints $7 million.
Defensive tackle Malcom Brown
Brown has been rock solid for the Saints against the run during his time here. But the Saints have depth at the defensive tackle position, and Brown is carrying a $6.5 million cap hit. Cutting him would save the Saints $5 million.
Guard Nick Easton
Easton was the most consistent Saints guard this season as he split time with Cesar Ruiz and Andrus Peat. However, Easton suffered two concussions, and carries a high cap number for 2021. Cutting him would save the Saints $6 million next season.
Cornerback Patrick Robinson
Robinson has brought depth to the Saints secondary, but at 33 years old his best days are clearly behind him. Robinson’s cap number for 2021 is $3.8 million. Releasing him would save the Saints $2.6 million.
Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders
Sanders is a tough one to gauge. There’s certainly a case to be made for the Saints to keep Sanders around. He had a solid debut season and could help the transition with a new quarterback. However, he turns 34 in March and will carry a $10 million cap hit for next season. Cutting him will only save the Saints $4 million. Extending him is a possibility or adding voidable years to the final year of his contract to lower his 2021 cap hit is a realistic option as well.
