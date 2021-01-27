LaGrange High hosts Louisiana Laureate John Smith in poetry workshop

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LaGrange High School recently hosted Louisiana Laureate John Smith in a poetry workshop.
LaGrange High School takes incorporating different arts to their students very seriously.
English teacher Kassidy Reeves is pleased with the students’ willingness to try something new.
“Because of the pandemic, in this area, I feel like so many kids are displaced and I think it’s just such a good thing for them,” Reeves said. “They are on a very rocky ground so maybe this can be something to help them work through these emotions.”
During the workshop, Laureate John Smith attended an English I classroom virtually, where he had students write a poem and read it to the class. Then Smith critiqued their work.
However, it doesn’t stop there. The students are to continue working on their poems throughout the semester and at the end of the year, their final poem will be published in their yearly class book.
Reeves just hopes students understand the importance of this opportunity.
“I hope that they just understand that there are so many ways to communicate and sometimes taking a second and thinking about what you’re saying and the way you say it can make such a difference, rather than an instant response for instant gratification.”
LaGrange High School will continue to incorporate different forms of art into their curriculum to ensure students can find their outlet in which they can express themselves.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.