5 months later: Catholic Charities continues to feed amid growing demand following Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Though the 2020 hurricane season may be long gone...the need for help is just as apparent today as it was back in August when Hurricane Laura struck the area.
“In total, we serve about 1,500 households a month throughout the 5-parish region with about 80,000 pounds of food. So, it’s a lot of food going out to the community,” said Sister Miriam MacLean.
Catholic Charities Director Sister Miriam MacLean says the amount of people in need has consistently grown since Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“So, we need as much support and help as we can get.”
She says when COVID began, there was extra money and food...although COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, in some cases, the extra support has.
“We’ve also been relying on Americorp teams...it’s been a huge help for us to kind of keep things going,” MacLean said.
Being one of the few local food pantries that wasn’t completely destroyed by Hurricane Laura...MacLean says over time the demand may outweigh the supply.
Currently, the organization is especially in need of cans of meat (chicken, sausage, tuna), cans of fruits (mandarins), and vegetables (corn, carrots).
“It definitely has been on my mind that we’ve gotten a lot of support from the outside but gradually over these next years, we’ll have to look to a long-term plan to support the community,” said MacLean. “We are using a lot of donated food this month, due to extending our services to Vinton, DeRidder, Kinder, Jennings, Elton, and Ragley.
Recently, they teamed up with the City of Lake Charles to provide financial assistance for those struggling with water bills--a program that MacLean says has already helped nearly 30 households.
“I think for us what’s most clear is that the numbers of people coming are so many more than what we’ve had in the past...we’re just trying to keep up with that increase in demand.”
Since the storms, Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana has given out approximately $250,000 in direct Hurricane Laura assistance (in addition to food and supplies). The organization has also given out approximately $190,000 in COVID-19 assistance.
Catholic Charities has also added 6 additional food distribution sites, distributing approximately 45,000 pounds of food to 500 additional families each month.
If you would like to donate food, you can order following this link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/SUE93631KPK9
If you are interested in volunteering please contact Rickard Newman at rickard.newman@lcdiocese.org
Upcoming food distribution events:
February Schedule:
Monday, February 8: Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings
Time: 12pm-2pmAddress: 710 N State St, Jennings
Tuesday, February 9: St. Paul, Elton, 11 am -11 pmpm
Address: 1100 St. Mary Street, Elton
Wednesday, February 10: Creole, 11 am -1 pm
Time: 11am-12pm
Address: 184 E Creole Hwy
Thursday, February 11: St. Pius X, Ragley, 11 am -1 pm
Address: 16816 US-171
Friday, February 12 - Catholic Charities, Lake Charles
Time: 9am-12pmAddress: 1225 Second St.
Wednesday, February 17 - Saint Mary of the Lake, Big Lake
Time: 11am-12pmAddress: 11054 LA-384
Thursday, February 18: Golden Arms
Address: 1481 3rd St, Lake Charles
Friday, February 19 - Catholic Charities, Lake Charles
Time: 9am-12pm
Address: 1225 Second St.
Tuesday, February 23: St. Philip Neri, Kinder, 11 am -1 pm
Address: 504 4th Ave, Kinder
Wednesday, February 24: St. Joseph, Vinton, 11 am -1 pm
Address: 1502 Industrial St, Vinton
Thursday, February 25: St. Joseph, DeRidder, 11 am -1 pm
Address: 1125 Blankenship Dr, DeRidder
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.