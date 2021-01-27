McNeese offering free admission to football games this spring

Those who have already purchased season tickets or a tailgate spot will have until May 1 to request a refund should they choose. Fans can also opt to donate their ticket and tailgate money to the McNeese Hurricane Relief Fund, a taxable deduction, which will be used to help rebuild athletic facilities. Non-refunded purchases will not roll over into the 2021 fall season due to state budget policies. Those who have not renewed or who request a refund, will not lose their ticket privileges for the fall season.