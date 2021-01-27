McNeese offering free admission to football games this spring

LAKE CHARLES – Fans attending McNeese football games this spring will be admitted free of charge, McNeese Athletics Director Heath Schroyer announced on Wednesday.
The Cowboys will open up their three-game home schedule on February 27 against Incarnate Word.
All seating in Cowboy Stadium will be general admission and there will be no premium seating. Unfortunately, the number of fans allowed will be based on the capacity percentage set by the State of Louisiana due to COVID and federal laws for attendance, which is currently set at 25 percent. Admission and parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. In addition, because of COVID guidelines and protocols, tailgating will not be allowed this spring.
Those who have already purchased season tickets or a tailgate spot will have until May 1 to request a refund should they choose. Fans can also opt to donate their ticket and tailgate money to the McNeese Hurricane Relief Fund, a taxable deduction, which will be used to help rebuild athletic facilities. Non-refunded purchases will not roll over into the 2021 fall season due to state budget policies. Those who have not renewed or who request a refund, will not lose their ticket privileges for the fall season.
“Our community has suffered a great deal over the past few months,” said Schroyer. “People have lost homes, businesses, and have been hurting emotionally and physically for a long time. We want to give back to show this community how much they mean to McNeese Athletics and McNeese State University.
COVID protocols require fans to socially distance themselves when seating and to wear masks at all times. Seating will be restricted to the lower bowl seating only.
“We are fortunate, with everything we have endured, to be able to play football in Cowboy Stadium this spring,” said Schroyer. “It wasn’t long ago that the playing surface was completely underwater. A lot of people have put in a bunch of hours to get the stadium ready to host a game and we can’t thank them enough.”
More information regarding game-day operations will be released as we approach game week. For more information about this spring season, contact the McNeese Ticket Office at 337-562-4MSU or by emailing tickets@mcneese.edu.
2021 McNeese Football Home Spring Schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Incarnate Word, 12 pm
Mar. 13 vs. Lamar, 12 pm
Apr. 3 vs. Nicholls, 1:30 pm
