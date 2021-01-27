LSU makes late run in 78-66 win over Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team went on a big run late to beat a Texas A&M team that went ice cold for nearly the final nine minutes of the game at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The Tigers (11-4, 6-3 SEC) came away with the 78-66 win over Texas A&M (7-7, 2-6 SEC). The win ended a two-game skid for the Tigers.
Cam Thomas led LSU with 28 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Javonte Smart added 19 points and nine assists. Trendon Watford chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
Jay Jay Chandler led Texas A&M with 21 points. Savion Flagg added 17 points. Both guys are bench players.
LSU jumped out to an early 10-2 lead and got up by 17 (35-18) with 6:05 left in the first quarter. Texas A&M cut into that advantage and the Tigers were up 41-36 at halftime.
The Aggies then started draining 3-pointers and took its first lead of the game, 58-57, early in the second half. They ended up leading 66-60 with 7:54 remaining behind a 14-3 run.
However, the scoring drought for the final 8:50 of the contest doomed Texas A&M. LSU went on an 18-0 run during that time to pull out the win.
LSU was 47% from the field and 34% on 3-pointers. Texas A&M finished 35% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc.
The Aggie bench outscored the Tigers, 51-5, but LSU was better on fast break points, 16-6. The Tigers were able to win the game at the free throw line. They were 18-of-20 (90%) and the Aggies were just 6-of-9 (67%).
LSU will return home to host Texas Tech in the PMAC for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m.
