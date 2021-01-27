LSU football schedule for 2021 is out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced the LSU football schedule for 2021, which once again features a 12-game season and eight conference contests.
Home games are in bold.
- Sat., Sept. 4 - at UCLA (Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.)
- Sat., Sept. 11 - McNeese
- Sat., Sept. 18 - Central Michigan
- Sat., Sept. 25 - at Mississippi State
- Sat., Oct. 2 - Auburn
- Sat., Oct. 9 - at Kentucky
- Sat., Oct. 16 - Florida
- Sat., Oct. 23 - at Ole Miss
- Sat., Oct. 30 - BYE
- Sat., Nov. 6 - at Alabama
- Sat., Nov. 13 - Arkansas
- Sat., Nov. 20 - UL Monroe
- Sat., Nov. 27 - Texas A&M
Kickoff times will be released throughout the season.
Quick thoughts from Jacques Doucet:
- Sept. 4 at UCLA - People have been looking forward to this Rose Bowl trip for years. Please make it happen.
- Oct. 9 at Kentucky - First trip here since 2007 triple overtime loss.
- First two road trips are to Los Angeles and then Starkville. I see a contrast.
Additional Notes:
- It will be the first-ever meeting between LSU and UCLA.
- McNeese is coached by former LSU assistant Frank Wilson. Also, the last time LSU faced McNeese was Sept. 5, 2015. Each team had one possession and the game was canceled due to weather.
