Arrest made in homicide at Valero on Gerstner Memorial

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department have identified the victim and the suspect in a stabbing at a Valero gas station on Gerstner Memorial Boulevard late Tuesday.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux says a local hospital contacted authorities around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, to report a stabbing victim who had been transported to their location.
The victim, Charles Edward Brown, 61, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m., Desormeaux said.
Brown, along with some others, had traveled to the Valero, where he came into contact with Albert Pattum III, 39, also of Lake Charles.
An argument ensued and Pattum produced a knife and stabbed Brown, Desormeaux said.
Brown was apprehended at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday at the end of Fred Vail Road, which intersects with Gulf Highway, across the road from where Pattum lived.
The Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team, the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Investigation unit and the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force helped arrest him.
Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said the stabbing is not related to Saturday’s homicide at the Walmart Supercenter behind the Valero.
