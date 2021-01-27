Lake Area dietitian works to help those with diabetes and kidney disease

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - To help people in Southwest Louisiana who have diabetes and kidney disease, a Lake Area dietitian is using nutrition to improve the patients’ health.
Local dietitian Tabitha Nicholas is the winner of the 2020 SEED Center Business Pitch Competition for her idea to provide critical nutrition care to the people of Southwest Louisiana.
“Diet plays a major factor in everything that we do, and it’s also for all disease processes,” Nicholas said. “You can’t find one that you won’t be able to target with nutrition to make improvements on their health.”
Nicholas received a $5,000 award and space in the McNeese SEED Center to start her small business, Dietitians in Home. She aims to improve the health of residents with chronic kidney disease and diabetes by changing their diet habits
“The purpose is to slow the progression of kidney disease for people who have non-dialysis kidney disease and to also educate diabetics so that they’re better able to control their disease process, minimize complications from it and just overall improve their quality of life and health.”
The nutrition service’s program is created to fit each individual.
“We’ll formulate a plan of action, and then we’ll develop some goals, help them to see them through and actually get the benefit of making changes in their lifestyle and diet.”
Nicholas says her services are covered 100 percent by Medicare and many other insurances.
“The doctors need to be aware of it, the home health agencies, that we’re just trying to spread the word that we need the approval so we’re able to help the community as best as we can.”
If you or someone you know is interested in Dietitians in Home, you can go to their website or call (337) 419-0942.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.