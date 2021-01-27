FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns this afternoon, cooler weather on the way for Thursday

Temperatures are holding pretty steady this morning and are very similar to where we were for Tuesday morning in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. As we inch closer to sunrise we could see these temperatures falling a little more as the cooler and drier air will work its way in behind the front as our clouds begin to clear the region. For this afternoon you’ll want to grab the sunglasses out once again as we see more in the way of sunshine, but there still will be a few clouds around as well as we see a partly cloudy afternoon. Still will be a warm one as well as we head into the middle and upper 60′s so a great afternoon to get out and enjoy the sunshine’s return if you are able to. Changes arrive tonight with our lows as we are going to be much cooler than what we have been the last several mornings as we head into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s, but that’s much closer to where we should be for this time of year.