FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns this afternoon, cooler weather on the way for Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds are still hanging tough this morning as we are awaiting the back edge of the cold front to push through, but the good news is that this will happen and bring more sunshine to Southwest Louisiana. High pressure brings northerly winds in as we end the week and this will set us up for a cooler end to the work week, before more changes arrive for the weekend.
Temperatures are holding pretty steady this morning and are very similar to where we were for Tuesday morning in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. As we inch closer to sunrise we could see these temperatures falling a little more as the cooler and drier air will work its way in behind the front as our clouds begin to clear the region. For this afternoon you’ll want to grab the sunglasses out once again as we see more in the way of sunshine, but there still will be a few clouds around as well as we see a partly cloudy afternoon. Still will be a warm one as well as we head into the middle and upper 60′s so a great afternoon to get out and enjoy the sunshine’s return if you are able to. Changes arrive tonight with our lows as we are going to be much cooler than what we have been the last several mornings as we head into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s, but that’s much closer to where we should be for this time of year.
Thursday will be another gorgeous day as well as mostly sunny skies stick around for the afternoon, but it will be noticeably cooler with highs only in the middle and upper 50′s, which will actually be slightly below average for this time of year as we should be into the lower 60′s. If you like the cooler weather then make sure to enjoy Thursday and Friday as we are going to be at or slightly below average as we end the week in the lower 60′s Friday afternoon. Changes arrive though heading into the weekend as high pressure moves to our east and brings back moisture with southerly winds as well as rain chances as a cold front approaches.
Latest model guidance continues to keep most of Saturday dry, especially during the morning and early afternoon, so any outdoor plans that you may have look to be fine as of now before rain chances increase into the overnight hours. It’s a quick hitter as rain will be clearing into early Sunday morning and most of Sunday will be nice as well with some sunshine into the afternoon. Highs remain steady in the upper 60′s to near 70 each day. A look into next week keeps us right around average in the middle 60′s to upper 60′s for late next week. Have a great Wednesday everyone!
