FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A bit colder tonight; more sunshine through Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a nice sunny day across Southwest Louisiana, it was hard to stay indoors, even with the gusty winds and cooler temperatures that still managed to climb into the upper 60s to near 70 in spots. Winds will become less gusty through the evening and overnight as temperatures drop quickly this evening into the 50s and 40s. Many spots will wake up tomorrow with lows in the middle to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.
Through the day on Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds through the day will combine with cool northerly breezes to keep highs even lower for tomorrow, likely not warming out of the 50s across most of Southwest Louisiana. Tomorrow night is shaping up to be even colder with lows in the middle to upper 30s and calmer winds that will bring a threat of frost to the area for Friday morning.
These sunny days we all enjoy continue into Friday with a slightly warmer afternoon as highs return to the 60s. A fast warming trend returns for Saturday as southerly winds increase ahead of our next cold front. Highs on Saturday top out in the lower 70s with increasing clouds. A couple of showers begin to arrive by the afternoon with the best chance of rain moving in Saturday evening through the predawn hours of Sunday.
Rain looks to quickly exit Sunday morning, leaving sunshine to return by afternoon and cooler temperatures behind the front for early next week. Lows return to the lower 40s Monday morning with highs on Monday in the lower 60s, which is closer to normal for this time of year. Another chance of rain returns by the latter portion of next week as another front approaches the area by the following Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
