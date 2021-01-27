First Alert Forecast: Another front arrives overnight with cooler weather for the next few days...

A warming trend will begin this weekend as southerly winds return ahead of the next cold front. Saturday will see temperatures in the 40s in the morning and flirting with 70 by the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are likely though the best chance of rain will likely hold off until the evening. However I am putting a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday; specifically late Saturday through early Sunday. Any rain should come to an end quickly as drier air filters in during the day Sunday. So if you have outdoor plans this weekend the weather should cooperate, but continue to monitor our forecast for updates over the next few days.