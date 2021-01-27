First Alert Forecast: Another front arrives overnight with cooler weather for the next few days...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday was another warm and muggy day with temperatures well into the 70s during the afternoon! Clouds will likely be widespread across the area throughout the evening as another cold front moves through, but rain looks unlikely although a few sprinkles cannot 100% be ruled out. We may see some patchy fog overnight into Wednesday morning until the front arrives.
Temperatures will drop through the day Wednesday as cool and drier air filters into the area. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s and it will be noticeably cooler by Thursday morning. It will also be rather breezy Wednesday with gusts over 20 mph possible at times.
Thursday and Friday morning will begin with lows in the mid to upper 30s, and some areas may see frost especially Friday morning. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with most areas remaining in the mid to upper 50s Thursday followed by low 60s on Friday.
A warming trend will begin this weekend as southerly winds return ahead of the next cold front. Saturday will see temperatures in the 40s in the morning and flirting with 70 by the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are likely though the best chance of rain will likely hold off until the evening. However I am putting a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday; specifically late Saturday through early Sunday. Any rain should come to an end quickly as drier air filters in during the day Sunday. So if you have outdoor plans this weekend the weather should cooperate, but continue to monitor our forecast for updates over the next few days.
Next week will bring another couple of days worth of nice weather until the next front arrives late in the week.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.