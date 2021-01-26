Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh talks about proper mask wear and care

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wearing masks has become a part of our daily routine. But there is a proper way that we should go about putting on our masks.
“So the proper way to merit a mask is over your nose and your chin,” said Doctor Lacy Cavanaugh. “You don’t want to touch the surface of the mask onto the front or onto the back because obviously those surfaces could be contaminated. So you want to grab it by the ear loops, and put it over your chin and nose.”
According to Dr. Cavanaugh, cotton masks with a double layer are going to be better than those that only have a single layer.
Surgical masks are also effective in protecting from droplets that may be carrying COVID-19, but if you have a fleece mask or a neck gaiter, she says you might want to reconsider.
“I try to stay away from fleece products and really the neck gaiters have not shown as much evidence that they’re as effective in comparison to other masks,” she said.
As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines begins to become more efficient, Dr. Cavanaugh cautions that masks are still just as important along with hand washing and social distancing.
“We know that there won’t be enough vaccines soon enough to help us with the current spike of COVID cases that we’ve seen since the holidays,” she said.
According to Dr. Cavanaugh, if you have only received one dose of the vaccine, you are still not considered immune to the virus. She says it takes that second dose to get up to a 90-95% effective rate.
“So certainly, after only one dose of the vaccine, you need to keep wearing your mask at this point in time. Because so few people have been vaccinated, we are actually recommending that people continue to wear their masks, as part of you know, the community norm until we get a large number of people,” she said.
If you are wearing a cloth mask, Dr. Cavanaugh says you should be wearing a new mask every day.
So for the time being, keep washing hands, keep social distancing, and keep a good mask close by.
