COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 27, 2021
By Davon Cole | January 27, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 1:13 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana have dropped by nearly 400 in the past two weeks.

There are now 1,625 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Wednesday, down from 2,001 on Jan. 15. The state hit a high of 2,069 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Jan. 12.

In Southwest Louisiana’s Region 5, hospitalizations are also on an overall downward trend. Although the past two days have seen a 14-patient increase, there are now 75 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from 101 on Jan. 17.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,868 new cases.

· 67 new deaths.

· 1,625 patients hospitalized (21 less than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 384 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 75 hospitalizations (5 more than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 309 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 37 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 17 new cases.

· 4 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 114 active cases among inmates.

· 37 active cases among staff members.

