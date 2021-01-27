COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 27, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana have dropped by nearly 400 in the past two weeks.
There are now 1,625 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Wednesday, down from 2,001 on Jan. 15. The state hit a high of 2,069 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Jan. 12.
In Southwest Louisiana’s Region 5, hospitalizations are also on an overall downward trend. Although the past two days have seen a 14-patient increase, there are now 75 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from 101 on Jan. 17.
The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 3,868 new cases.
· 67 new deaths.
· 1,625 patients hospitalized (21 less than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 384 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 75 hospitalizations (5 more than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 309 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 9 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 37 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 11 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 18 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 17 new cases.
· 4 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 114 active cases among inmates.
· 37 active cases among staff members.
