UPDATE: Three shot on Post Plant Road in DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Three people were injured in a shooting on Post Plant Road in DeRidder, officials say.
The shooting happened early this afternoon in the 100 block of Post Plant Road, according to Sheriff Mark Herford.
The Sheriff’s Office and the DeRidder Police Department are currently at a residence, executing a search warrant on a vehicle and the home.
“At this time we believe this scene is contained,” Herford said. “We believe the situation is safe for the public.”
Herford has not yet announced an arrest.
He said that when Beauregard Sheriff’s deputies and DeRidder police officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims of the shooting. A third had already been taken to a local hospital.
One victim was transported to a Lake Charles hospital and another to an Alexandria hospital, Herford said. One sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.
Herford said a school in the vicinity was placed on lockdown, but that there was never a threat to the school.
