Westlake City Council forming city limits expansion committee

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Westlake City Council has approved the formation of a city limits expansion committee to find out if people living outside the city would want to be brought in.
Westlake City Councilman Jeremy Cryer is forming the committee.
“It all depends on the people who live outside the city,” Cryer said. “It’s something they would have to want to do.”
Cryer says doing so would help bring representation to unincorporated areas.
“The people that live outside the city, they do most of their business in the city. They travel back and forth, spend all their money, but they don’t really have any skin in the game when it comes to who’s elected and who’s not elected.”
With the committee now approved, Cryer says he’s looking for people to fill those seats.
“I’d like to get three or four people that live outside the city in different directions and people who live in these communities and see what their opinions are.”
It’ll all be up to the citizens living in those areas just outside the city.
“We’re looking to the future, and just want to look at it, get the opinions of people outside the city and see if they like it and see the pros and the cons of being in the city or being outside the city.”
